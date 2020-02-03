LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LYB opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $98.91.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

