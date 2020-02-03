Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $80.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas’ genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

