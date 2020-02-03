Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $29.15 on Friday. Marcus has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $901.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Marcus by 7.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marcus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marcus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Marcus by 10.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.