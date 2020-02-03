Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00

News articles about Marret Resource (TSE:MAR) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marret Resource earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52. Marret Resource has a 12-month low of C$0.36 and a 12-month high of C$0.87.

Marret Resource Company Profile

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

