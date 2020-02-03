Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Mastercard's analysis:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,601 shares of company stock valued at $103,218,157. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

