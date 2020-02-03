Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) PT Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.45.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 6,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

