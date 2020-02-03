MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and BitMart. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $59,857.00 and approximately $25,519.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Mercatox, BiteBTC, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

