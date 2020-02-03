Mizuho Reiterates Hold Rating for Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.85 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of CY stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,426.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 587,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 918,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 375,574 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 435,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

