Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of portable storage solutions through its total rental fleet of approximately 210,900 storage solutions containers and office units and a leading provider of tank and pump solutions in the U.S., with a rental fleet of approximately 12,000 units. Mobile Mini’s network is comprised of 156 locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Mobile Mini international presence and diverse fleet enables to meet customers’ storage and tank-and-pump rental requirements whenever and wherever they need. Mobile Mini is committed to providing the most secure and convenient storage, tank and pump solutions. Mobile Mini Company takes pride in convenience, customer service, and high-security products, and Mobile Mini are always looking for ways to improve services and exceed your expectations. “

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MINI. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.67.

Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Mobile Mini has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mobile Mini by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile Mini by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobile Mini (MINI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.