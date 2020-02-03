National Bank Financial Boosts Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Price Target to C$2.25

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRX. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

SRX opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The stock has a market cap of $179.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. Storm Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.14 and a twelve month high of C$2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

