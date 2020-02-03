National Bank Financial Cuts Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target to C$2.50

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$3.68.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

