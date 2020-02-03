Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Company also manufactures and sells flare systems and flare ignition systems for plant and production facilities. "

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.33. Natural Gas Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 940,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

