New Relic’s (NEWR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of New Relic from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in New Relic by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 109,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 122,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in New Relic by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

