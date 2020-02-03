OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OceanaGold Corp (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGC. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on OceanaGold and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.43.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$176.38 million during the quarter.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

