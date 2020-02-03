Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:EAH opened at GBX 264 ($3.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.25 million and a P/E ratio of 19.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 233.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 312.63. Eco Animal Health Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 755 ($9.93).

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

