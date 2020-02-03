PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. PERSIMMON/ADR has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $81.80. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

