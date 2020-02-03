Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PFNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

PFNX stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Pfenex has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfenex during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

