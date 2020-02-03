Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.95 Per Share

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Philip Morris International in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn $5.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.01.

PM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE:PM opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

