Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,505,000 after acquiring an additional 808,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 703,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 648,135 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

PM opened at $82.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

