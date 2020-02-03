Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target (up previously from GBX 1,200 ($15.79)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price (down previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42)) on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Polymetal International to an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,120 ($14.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,310 ($17.23) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,242.86 ($16.35).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,286 ($16.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,213.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,149.87. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,283 ($16.88).

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

