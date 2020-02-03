Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.88

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.88 ($2.04) and last traded at A$2.83 ($2.01), with a volume of 4261961 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.83 ($2.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.00.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Polynovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polynovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.