Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) has been trending positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Robert Half International earned a news impact score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Robert Half International’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $58.17 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

