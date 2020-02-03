Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,064,000 after acquiring an additional 84,206 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,105,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,110 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 771,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 703,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 108,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 547,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of PFG opened at $52.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.31. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

