Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, VP Chris H. Booth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,709.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 16,894 shares of company stock valued at $61,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -526.32%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

