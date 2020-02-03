QUALCOMM (QCOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) is scheduled to release its Q1 2020 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect QUALCOMM to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 guidance at $0.80-0.90 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect QUALCOMM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $85.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.48. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

