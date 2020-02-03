Raymond James Increases Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.36.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $517.46 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $319.30 and a 1-year high of $521.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.29 and a 200-day moving average of $445.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.