Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:TCN opened at C$10.90 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$9.51 and a 1-year high of C$11.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$77.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tricon Capital Group

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

