Renewi (LON:RWI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Renewi (LON:RWI) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWI. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Renewi to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Renewi alerts:

Shares of LON RWI opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.47) on Thursday. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of $284.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

In other Renewi news, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28). Also, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($35,516.97).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.