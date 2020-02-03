Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tata Motors Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research note issued on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $12.13 on Monday. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

