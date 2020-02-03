Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYV. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $68.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6,816.00 and a beta of 1.16. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,686 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 6,537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $13,112,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $7,762,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.