Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Rightmove (RMV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently:

2/3/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 658 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 433 ($5.70).

1/20/2020 – Rightmove had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/10/2019 – Rightmove is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

RMV opened at GBX 665 ($8.75) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 649.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.37. Rightmove Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

