Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Stock Position Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.01% of Rite Aid worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RAD opened at $11.95 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.