Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 365 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a CHF 365 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

