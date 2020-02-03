Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $368.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.91.

ROP stock opened at $381.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.33. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $282.74 and a 1 year high of $393.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

