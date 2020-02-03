Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

NYSE ADNT opened at $25.71 on Monday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adient by 92.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $5,105,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adient by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

