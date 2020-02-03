Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Buckingham Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

