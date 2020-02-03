Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €61.55 ($71.58).

Get Scout24 alerts:

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €63.40 ($73.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.01. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €40.14 ($46.67) and a 52 week high of €63.00 ($73.26). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.27.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.