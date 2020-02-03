Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $56.99 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $136,515.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $287,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,263 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 31,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.