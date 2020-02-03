Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 61.26% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ STX opened at $56.99 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. Insiders have sold a total of 272,263 shares of company stock worth $16,051,228 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

