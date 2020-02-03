SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGRO. HSBC lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 872 ($11.47).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 910.60 ($11.98) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 890.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 825.23. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 634.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 911.80 ($11.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

