Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

TSE VII opened at C$6.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.67. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$5.99 and a one year high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$677.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

