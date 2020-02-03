Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.66

Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited. (ASX:SLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$1.66 ($1.17) and last traded at A$1.64 ($1.16), with a volume of 2672045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.64 ($1.16).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

About Silver Lake Resources (ASX:SLR)

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producing and exploration company in Australia. It also explores for silver deposits. The company holds interests in the Mount Monger goldfield project located within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

