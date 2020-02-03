SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. SkyWest has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $20,411,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter worth $4,493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 77.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 2,098.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.