Snap (SNAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SNAP opened at $18.38 on Monday. Snap has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.68.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,537,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $22,481,349.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,866,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,728,946.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

