Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDXAY. ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on Sodexo in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SDXAY stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

