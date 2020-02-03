Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Share Price

News coverage about Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Diageo earned a news sentiment score of 1.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

DEO opened at $157.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12 month low of $150.88 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

