Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Share Price

Media stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a coverage optimism score of 1.30 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Trigon Metals’ score:

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Shares of CVE TM opened at C$0.14 on Monday. Trigon Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.