Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.06 Per Share

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.06 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $39.05 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.66.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $306,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 75,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,900.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,634 shares of company stock valued at $455,819. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

