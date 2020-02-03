Spotify (SPOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Spotify to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.30 on Monday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -256.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

