St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut St. James’s Place to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut St. James’s Place to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,163 ($15.30).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,144 ($15.05) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,046.21. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.